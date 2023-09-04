BRAVE CF President met with Bahrain’s French Deputy Ambassador before the BRAVE CF 74

- Advertisement -

BRAVE Combat Federation’s first show in France on September 7 has piqued the interest of many fans, federations, dignitaries, and other special guests. BRAVE CF 74 – in association with leading French MMA organization Hexagone MMA – will see the European nation become the 29th country to host the most global MMA brand when 22 international stars from 12 nations descend upon Nantes (West of France) to battle for glory under the bright BRAVE CF lights.

Earlier this week, BRAVE Combat Federation President Mohammed “The Hawk” Shahid met with the French Deputy Ambassador to Bahrain Marie Laure Charrier to discuss the significance of this groundbreaking show for martial arts worldwide as well as the development of the MMA sport in French soil. She welcomed the creation of the Federation by His Highness Sheikh Khalid, wished good luck to the BRAVE CF and Hexagone fighters and a good show to all MMA fans!

With less than a week to BRAVE CF 74, President Shahid and Mrs. Charrier met at the French Embassy and sat down – with much excitement – to highlight the importance of BRAVE CF’s presence in France for the development of martial arts in the country. BRAVE CF 74 will not only provide a global platform for French and international stars – but will also help boost the French – Bahraini cooperation in sport, bearing in mind that France will host the Paris 2024 Olympic games next summer.

BRAVE CF’s commitment to growing the local French MMA industry will also be showcased on the night as the Hexagone MMA 11 card will deliver six mouth-watering bouts, as the organization will empower French MMA and bring it to all corners of the world.