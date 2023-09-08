BRCS organized an orientation session for new members

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society conducted an Introductory Meeting designed to acquaint its recently recruited members with the organization’s history, areas of specialization, and core objectives.

This session also covered the Society’s operational procedures, its emergency response protocols, humanitarian aid processes, and its commitment to upholding the values and principles outlined by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The gathering took place at the Red Crescent Society’s headquarters in the diplomatic area and featured the presence of several Society officials, including Mr. Ali Ahmed Madan, Head of the Public Relations and Member Affairs Committee. The primary goal was to offer insights into the Society’s service portfolio and humanitarian initiatives.

Throughout the session, new members had the opportunity to explore the Society’s structure, its various divisions, and choose the committee that best aligned with their interests and skills. This decision would guide their contributions during their tenure as volunteers with the Society. Furthermore, the event encouraged interaction, facilitated question-and-answer sessions, and fostered knowledge exchange between the fresh recruits and experienced members of the Bahrain Red Crescent.

Mr. Mubarak Al-Hadi, the Secretary-General of the Society, commended the significance of the introductory session for new volunteers. He emphasized the pivotal role that skilled and dedicated individuals play in fulfilling the Bahrain Red Crescent’s mission of extending humanitarian aid to communities in need. He highlighted how these volunteers have seamlessly integrated into the Society’s team, tirelessly working to meet the requirements of vulnerable populations and assist communities in times of crisis. This dedication not only places Bahrain on the global stage for relief and humanitarian efforts but also ensures assistance reaches those in need both domestically and internationally.

Mr. Al-Hadi elucidated that the Bahrain Red Crescent Society offers an optimal environment for volunteer members to learn, develop, and expand their capabilities. Volunteers engage in hands-on fieldwork, contribute to diverse humanitarian projects, collaborate with various teams, and gain insights into different cultures. He emphasized that the Society presents volunteer opportunities across various new fields, enabling volunteers to work directly with specialized committees while receiving comprehensive training and certification from seasoned trainers in the field.

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society consistently seeks to attract enthusiastic volunteers eager to contribute to diverse relief and humanitarian initiatives. These individuals aspire to leave a positive impact on humanitarian work, leverage their talents, and uncover their potential in service to humanity. These efforts align with the Society’s vision of nurturing a united and thriving humanitarian community.