ePaper
31 C
Manama
ePaper
HomePR This WeekCapital Governorate organizes lecture to promote Health and Nutrition awareness

Capital Governorate organizes lecture to promote Health and Nutrition awareness

By Amal Abdullah
Last Updated:
Follow Bahrain This Week on Google News
- Advertisement -

The Capital Governorate has organised an event with the Al Malaki Specialist Hospital to promote health and nutrition awareness through a lecture by a clinical nutritionist Danah Quintana, in the presence of a number of governorate employees, within the framework of the “Capital is a Healthy Governorate” initiative.

The lecture discussed ways to maintain a healthy body and strengthen the human immune system, by adhering to a healthy diet. The Capital Governorate’s Director of Information and follow-up, Yusuf Yaqoob Lori, confirmed that the lecture is part of the governorate’s ongoing effort to enhance healthy nutrition and lifestyle.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Trending Now

Latest News

Bahrain This Week is the Middle East's first fully Augmented weekly paper with rich content of interest to all age groups readers.

Quick Access

Company Info

Social Networks

Bahrain This Week © GO ALIVE MEDIA | Developed by InfoPhilic