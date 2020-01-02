Thursday, January 2, 2020
Anti-Ageing Creams

DIY Anti-Ageing Creams

Signs of skin ageing are difficult to fight. We bring to you DIY anti-ageing creams that will nourish and pamper your skin while diminishing the signs of skin ageing.

Shea Butter, Jojoba Oil & Beeswax Mix: A rich source of vitamin A, Beeswax creams reduces the appearance of wrinkles, boosts the skin cells regeneration and protects the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Potent in fighting signs of skin ageing, jojoba oil soothes your skin and prevents it from any infections.

Avocado, Beeswax and Olive Oil Mix: Rich in vitamins A, C, D and E, avocado improves the collagen production in the skin, thereby fighting signs of skin ageing.

Coconut Oil, Beeswax And Vitamin E Oil: In addition to the moisturising and nourishing properties of coconut oil and beeswax, the vitamin E present in the mix prevents UV damage and improves the collagen production in the skin to prevent skin ageing

Cucumber, Shea Butter and Aloe Vera Mix: Aloe Vera and cucumber significantly improve skin hydration. The collagen-boosting properties of Aloe Vera improve skin elasticity and decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The acidic properties of lemon deep cleanse the skin

