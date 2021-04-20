Edamah Property Management Co. Welcomes Talabat to Reef Mall

Edamah Property Management Company (EPMC) has formalized the establishment of the first under 30-minute delivery grocery concept in the region, ‘talabat Mart’ as a key tenant of Reef Mall in Malkiya, a community center serving the Southern Governorate, including Hamad Town, Sadad, and Lawzi. The online quick-commerce facility delivers essential grocery items all over Bahrain within 30 minutes through the talabat platform.

- Advertisement -

talabat Mart Country Launcher Emad Gharzuddine said: “The expansion of talabat Mart throughout Bahrain was fast-tracked during the COVID-19 pandemic and country-wide lockdown as online shopping and contactless purchases became essential for the safety of our communities. talabat, with the help of the Government, facilitated deliveries throughout the region and allowed customers to remain in the safety of their homes while receiving their everyday essentials. We saw an opportunity to make grocery shopping safer and more convenient through our Quick-Commerce solution and chose Reef Mall as a prime location that will allow us to reach and satisfy more customers, as talabat Mart remains an important part of the Kingdom’s online shopping and grocery delivery infrastructure.”

EPMC General Manager Waleed Adel Ali added: “We are excited about the Reef Mall upgrade, which will bring a new mix of leading brands to the area. We are also pleased to offer talabat Mart a strategically important location to help it meet its 30-minute or less brand promise. It is a good example of how online shopping and brick and mortar businesses, such as ours, can co-exist and benefit from each other.”

Reef Mall, which is set to undergo a significant revitalization over the coming months, is now at 94 percent occupancy with a tenant mix that includes a supermarket, various food and beverages outlets, a pharmacy, salons, and more. For leasing inquiries please visit www.edamah.com.