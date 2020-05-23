Saturday, May 23, 2020
Eid Sunday

Eid Al Fitr on Sunday

Eid Al Fitr will be on Sunday, the moon-sighting committee has announced.

In a statement, the committee, made up of four well-known religious scholars, said it convened on Friday evening to receive testimonies about the sighting of the moon that would mark the start of the new month.

However, no-one came forward to testify they sighted the birth of the moon, meaning that Saturday would be the last day of the blessed month of Ramadan this year and Sunday the first day of Shawwal.

The start and end of the 12 months on the lunar Islamic calendar is decided by the sighting of the motion of the moon or the completion of 30 days of the month.

