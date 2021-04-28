Euro Motors launches after sales offers and extended warranty summer campaign

Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for Jaguar Land Rover, launched the summer campaign for the aftersales and extended warranty for Jaguar and Land Rover suits of vehicles. This campaign comes as part of its ongoing commitment to provide its customers with better offers and solutions through a wide comprehensive range of services and support.

- Advertisement -

The summer campaign which will last until end of June will offer a wide range of aftersales and extended warranty services and support on all Jaguar and Land Rover models to ensure vehicles are well maintained and in top performance and good condition. The campaign covers the impressive line-up of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Discovery, Discovery Sport and New Defender. Jaguar’s dynamic suite comprises Jaguar F‑Pace, Jaguar E‑Pace, All-Electric Jaguar I‑Pace, New Jaguar F‑Type, New Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF, Jaguar XJ.

The summer campaign includes multiple plans to choose from as the below table:

Model Type of service Year Cost Jaguar Jaguar F-PACE fixed sidesteps All pre 2021 models BHD 499 Land Rover – Range Rover and Range Rover sport L405 & L494 deployable sidesteps 2014 – 2020 models BHD 1750 Land Rover – Range Rover and Range Rover sport RR & RRS V6 & V8 Brakes (discs & pads) 2014 – 2018 models BHD 650 Jaguar Land Rover all models New extended warranty packages 2012 – 2016 models Starting from BHD 520

The new Extended Warranty campaign includes multiple plans to choose from, which can be purchased on top of the existing 5 years’ warranty. These include six months or 12,500km, whichever occurs first; 12 months or 25,000km, whichever occurs first; 24 months or 50,000km, whichever occurs first; and 36 months or 75,000km, whichever occurs first. The Extended Warranty package is applicable for all JLR vehicles from 2011 to 2017 and the validity can also be extended to ensure a lasting peace of mind.

Keeping customers at the core of its business, Euro Motors continues to invest in developing the user experience model, where customers can now book their services appointment online on Jaguar Land Rover websites www.jaguar-bahrain.com & www.landroverbahrain.com through simple easy steps ensuring smooth and easy customer journey.

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager Andi Woolley says: “At Euro Motors we are committed to provide the best services and solutions to our dear customers. Therefore, our summer campaign was launched to cater for their needs and lifestyle. We have designed these offers to keep our customers’ vehicles safe and in good conditions and we invite our customers to benefit from these offers”.

For more information, visit the Euro Motors showroom in Sitra, log on to jaguar-bahrain.com, landroverbahrain.com or call 17460460. For the latest news, follow Jaguar and Land Rover on Facebook at Euro Motors – Jaguar Bahrain and Euro Motors – Land Rover Bahrain, or on Instagram at @emjaguarbahrain and @emlandroverbahrain.