H.E. Mattar Al-Tayer attended the finals of the Dubai Pro Bodybuilding Championship

The Finals of Dubai Pro Bodybuilding Championship, qualifying to Mr. Olympia 2023, was held in the presence of H.E. Mattar Al-Tayer, the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and with participation of more than 700 amateur & professional athletes.

The Championship took place on 23rd & 24th Sept. at Dubai World Trade Center, and it was organized by the Oxygen Club with the support of DSC.

The competitions were attended by H.E Saeed Hareb, the Secretary general of DSC / H.E. Major General Tilal Ahmed Al-Shanqiti, Assistant Director General of the Air Ports Sector Affairs / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Adel Al-Ali, Head of the Championship’s Organizing Committee / Mr. Maher Abdul Karim Julfar, Deputy CEO in Dubai World Trade Center / several sports personalities / huge numbers of public & fans, who followed the distinctive performance of participants from UAE & other various countries in the world.

In the main Championship (Physical, classical physical & professionals categories), three players from USA, Oman & Nigeria have gained cards qualifying promptly to Mr. Olympia 2023; the biggest bodybuilding competitions in the world, which is held under the umbrella of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, from 2nd to 5th Nov. 2023 at Orlando City in the State of Florida, USA.

In the Gulf competitions, three players from UAE, Iraq & Kuwait have gained three professional cards, while in the Open Amateurs Competition, 6 players from the physical category – amateur men / classic physical / amateurs category – men have gained professional cards; as follows: two Egyptian players, two Nigerian players, one European player & one Kuwaiti player.

The Championship’s matches were managed by several international referees who also arbitrate in the World Bodybuilding Championship. The event was also attended by many world champions; top of them are: the Egyptian champion Mamdouh Al-Subaie, world champion in bodybuilding & title holder in Mr. Olympia 2020 – 2021 / Brandon Curry, Champion of Mr. Olympia – 2019 / Ahmed Ashkanani, holder of silver medal in the World Bodybuilding Championship “Mr. Olympia” in 2016 & 2017.

The 2nd edition of Dubai Pro Bodybuilding Championship witnessed the organization of a remarkable exhibition, which displayed the latest sports equipment & devices and healthy nutrition products, with participation of exhibitors from UAE & overseas. The exhibition attracted hundreds of visitors to review the latest products in bodybuilding & fitness field.