Thursday, April 23, 2020
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports  (SCYS) Chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa issued an edict setting up the Traditional Sports Committee (Mawrooth).

The newly-established panel will be affiliated with the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Affairs (SCYS) and subject to its supervision and control.

The edict stipulates the appointment of Khalifa bin Abdulla Al-Qaoud and Ali Mohammed Fadhel as chairman and vice chairman of the committee which includes as members Ahmed Khalid Khalfa, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Janahi, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Romaihi, Nader bin Jakhir Al-Arjani, Mohammed Ayedh Al-Merri, Rashid Dheyab Al-Romaihi and Khalifa Abdulaziz Al-Kaabi.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa directed the committee to conserve Bahraini folk heritage and tradition sports, transmit the legacy down generations, strengthen its  values within society  and promote this longstanding heritage locally, regionally and internationally.

Previous articleZain Bahrain signs MOU with Education Zone to provide internships opportunities to students
Next articleBeAware App Now Sending Contact Tracing Notifications

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

The Kingdom of Bahrain to host international COVID-19 webinar

Under the patronage of the President of the Supreme Council of Health, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Lt. General...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince: The health of the community remains the Kingdom’s top priority

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today chaired a meeting...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group join the KHK Heroes Challenge

Dr. Varghese Kurian, chairman of the VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group of Companies whose business include real estate, property development, and management, construction,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Labor Ministry launches new online service

National Centre for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Support Director Najwa Abdullatif Janahi called for all NGOs registered in Labor Ministry to apply for a license...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Al Fateh Mosque to re-open for Friday prayers, but only for imam and five worshippers: Islamic Affairs Minister

Al Fateh Mosque will be re-opened for Friday prayers, but only the imam and five people will perform the prayers, the Minister of Justice,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Indian radio Station FM 104.2 Re-Launched for COVID-19 awareness

The popular Indian radio station FM 104.2 targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates was re-launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to...
Read more

MOST READ

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

Inside Bahrain
His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports  (SCYS) Chairman His...
Read more
PR This Week

First batch of laptops donated by Southern Governor handed over to MKF

Delegated by Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director of Social Programmes and Community Affairs at the Southern...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain signs MOU with Education Zone to provide internships opportunities to students

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Education Zone, a regional education consultancy...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Ordinary People Help Better by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

When I started a company, I was required to complete some legal formalities for the registration. To my surprise even after submitting all the...
Inside Bahrain

SCH President hails Indian radio launch

An Indian radio station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates will be launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to combat the...
Management Principles

AI to Combat Corona Virus by Dr. Jassim Haji

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chatbots, Face Recognition and other technologies are proving to be our best hope of fighting Corona Virus and future outbreaks. Let...
Inside Bahrain

VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group join the KHK Heroes Challenge

Dr. Varghese Kurian, chairman of the VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group of Companies whose business include real estate, property development, and management, construction,...
PR This Week

Bahrain Islamic Bank Extends its Support to the Capital Governorate’s ‘Together We Care’ Campaign

On the heels of Bahrain Islamic Bank’s (BisB’s) donation made to customers who are members of the medical teams working on the front-lines to...
Inside Bahrain

New Radio Station launched

An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic....
PR This Week

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) engineers design new breathing aid

In support of the Kingdom’s ongoing response to the global spread of COVID-19, currently being led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad...
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince: The health of the community remains the Kingdom’s top priority

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today chaired a meeting...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Orders Reformation of Coordination, Execution and Follow-up Committee

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
PR This Week

BIPA Blog Showcases eTraining Opportunities for Government Employees

The Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (BIPA) has launched a blog to help government employees fully benefit from eLearning and training. The blog, accessible...
PR This Week

In Collaboration with Bahrain Olympic Committee, Batelco Sponsors ‘Al Sariya’ Ramadan Quiz Show

Batelco has announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with the Bahrain Olympic Committee, under which the company will sponsor ‘Al Sariya’ quiz show,...
Inside Bahrain

Labor Ministry launches new online service

National Centre for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Support Director Najwa Abdullatif Janahi called for all NGOs registered in Labor Ministry to apply for a license...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
BeAware App Contact Tracing Notifications

BeAware App Now Sending Contact Tracing Notifications

Zain Bahrain MoU with Education Zone

Zain Bahrain signs MOU with Education Zone to provide internships opportunities...

Batelco sponsors Al Sariya

In Collaboration with Bahrain Olympic Committee, Batelco Sponsors ‘Al Sariya’ Ramadan...

Bahrain hosts COVID-19 Webinar

The Kingdom of Bahrain to host international COVID-19 webinar