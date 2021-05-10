HH Shaikh Nasser chairs RHF Board of Trustees meeting

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, extended sincere thanks, appreciation and gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Honorary President of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), for his directives, support and continuous interest in humanitarian work carried out by RHF.

HH Shaikh Nasser commended HM’s humanitarian role and kind gestures towards brotherly and friendly countries which reflect the kingdom’s unwavering and clear-cut stances towards brethren and friends in the world. He also praised the great support accorded to RHF by the government led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He lauded the dedicated efforts of the foundation’s Board of Trustees members, the executive management and all affiliates in running the foundation and caring for the families registered with it.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad was speaking as he chaired today the meeting of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation Board of Trustees. He emphasised the leadership’s keenness on serving citizens, stressing the kingdom’s significant steps at all levels which earned it an advanced status in global humanitarian work. He also pointed out Bahrain’s endeavour to protect people’s health and safety and combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

HH Shaikh Nasser directed to continue working to achieve the aspirations of HM the King and provide distinguished and comprehensive care for the orphans, widows and needy people in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also stressed to continue the efforts of assisting brotherly and friendly countries, describing that as a humanitarian duty dictated by Islam.

For his part, the RHF Secretary General, Dr. Mustafa Sayed, commended the unflinching royal care for the affiliated families, praising the leadership of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the foundation.

The meeting cast light on the foundation’s activities mainly with regard to the royal directives concerning strategic and investment projects in Bahrain and abroad. It also reviewed assistance and services provided to the orphans, widows and needy people in the kingdom and followed up on the outcome of “Feena Khair” campaign.

The Board of Trustees members highly commended the royal directives and continuous support of HM the King and the government to RHF. They also praised the leading role of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad in following up on the foundation’s work to optimize services and realize the visions and aspirations of HM the King.