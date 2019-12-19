iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

As part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day celebrations, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) celebrated the founding anniversary of the modern state of Bahrain as an Arab Muslim country under the reign of Ahmed Al-Fateh in 1783, the beginning of its membership in the United Nations as a full-fledged nation, and His Majesty the King’s ascension to the throne. The celebrations took place at iGA’s headquarters in Isa Town with the attendance of iGA Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali AlQaed, Deputy Chief Executives, other team members, and their families.

AlQaed, on behalf of everyone at iGA, congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa; the Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa; the Crown Prince and First Deputy Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa; and the nation as a whole, wishing the Kingdom the very best under its wise leadership as it continues its journey towards prosperity and development.

AlQaed said that this occasion was an opportunity to renew loyalty and express patriotism through serving the nation, adding that every employee at the iGA plays a role in the development of the Kingdom’s ICT field, and that innovation, data, and knowledge sustainability aimed at further economic development is being achieved through team efforts.

iGA team members enjoyed their participation in the celebrations, expressing their readiness to continue contributing to the accomplishments of the Kingdom and towards maintaining its prominence in the international community.

The iGA Social Committee organized a range of activities, including a traditional ‘Liwa’ performance, a classic car show, and Bahraini hospitality corners offering traditional meals, photo exhibitions, and various competitions, games, and gifts. It also honored a number of security guards in celebration of Police Day