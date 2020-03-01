The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance & National Economy, organized a workshop entitled IT Procurement Procedures, and Updated Policies and Standards. Attending the workshop was more than 80 finance and IT employees. All involved in the preparation and review of IT procurement transactions for the government sector.

iGA Director of Governance & Enterprise Architecture, Dr. Khalid Almutawah said: “This workshop is in line with the iGA’s efforts to execute government projects as per the policies and standards of the Ministerial Committee for Financial & Economic Affairs and Financial Balance, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa. We aim to implement the Committee’s decisions in accordance with best practices and at the lowest possible cost. Supporting the government’s goal to optimize operational expenses and raise the efficiency of government sector performance.”

The workshop outlined updated IT procurement procedures, which include a streamlining of government procurement request and approval mechanisms, and a standardization of classifications related to IT expenses in accordance with a framework approved by the Ministry of Finance & National Economy. This includes updated procedures for all request prerequisites.

The workshop also shed light on the work of the ICT Governance Committee. Showcasing its duties and main responsibilities. As well as the procedures followed by IT and financial resource specialists which offer faster reviews and approvals. It showcased the updated version of the project document. This is used to communicate details required for the evaluation of government technical projects. These details cover total investment and operation costs, and include a comparison of long term implementation options.