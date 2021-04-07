KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom and an integral contributor to the evolution of Bahrain’s Islamic financial sector, has announced that KFH will sponsor the main auditorium at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance’s (BIBF) new landmark campus which is located in Bahrain Bay, scheduled for completion in 2021.

The sponsorship comes in line with KFH’s social responsibility strategy to support the development of the educational sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, namely in the field of banking and finance.

Mr. Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat, the Managing Director & CEO of KFH-Bahrain commented: “We are very thrilled to be supporting BIBF’s new landmark premises, given the institution’s commitment to fostering knowledge in the financial sector and contributing toward the creation of the next-generation of banking and finance ecosystem in the region. We are delighted to contribute to development of the financial sector, especially in light of the digital transformation taking place. We would also like to applaud our partners at BIBF for the efforts directed at providing a world-class education within the banking and finance industry both locally and internationally, to create a well-trained workforce.”

Mr. Abdulhakeem also lauded the significant role of educational institutions in training human capital to bridge the skills gap, in order to address the needs of the sector.

Further commenting on the partnership, Director of the BIBF Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh said: “We are extremely honoured to have the long-standing support of KFH for the BIBF new iconic building, which marks an important milestone in the development of Bahrain’s financial services sector, the educational sector and the national economy as a whole.”

He also added: “This large-scale national project comes in line with the BIBF’s expansion plan to further accommodate the growing demand and improve the student learning experience, contributing to Bahrain’s skyline as an iconic symbol of modern architecture and distinguished educational edifice.” It is worth mentioning that the construction of BIBF’s new waterfront landmark commenced earlier last year with a total structural area of 25,000 square meters in Bahrain Bay. Upon its completion, the auditorium will integrate the latest technologies and cutting-edge facilities, powered by digital innovation to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and deliver a unique learning experience.