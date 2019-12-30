Monday, December 30, 2019
Lulu Dream Drive

Lulu Dream Drive party at Ramli Mall on December 31

Bahrain’s biggest ever car raffle draw, the Lulu Dream Drive, is all set for a grand prize draw on December 31, 2019 at the Ramli Mall. Sixteen lucky Lulu customers will drive into 2020 as proud owners of 16 Nissan Patrol top-of-the-line SUVs while 1000 more winners will win valuable consolation prizes.

The fun-filled evening begins at 5:30 p.m. and since it is also New Year’s Eve, Lulu Hypermarket will be putting on a grand show of entertainment, music and dance for all visitors to enjoy.

“This will be a grand occasion and a great way to enter 2020. It is Lulu Hypermarket’s fun way of thanking all our customers who have supported us, “said Director Juzer Rupawala, “The Lulu Dream Drive promotion saw hundreds of customers who spent a minimum of BD 5 entering the raffle to win our 16 Nissan Patrol SUVs and also 1000 valuable consolation prizes.”

Previous articleBahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

In line with government-led efforts to tackle plastic waste pollution in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

In line with government-led efforts to tackle plastic waste pollution in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain...
Read more
PR This Week

Enjoy a Winter Wonderland Paradise at the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

This season The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain unveils a winter wonderland paradise of grand festivities at the 20-acre luxury beachfront resort, December 1-January 7. Traveling families...
Read more
PR This Week

Al Zayani Investments enters in to the Food and Beverage Industry with Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee, the iconic UK-based coffee shop company, and Al Zayani Investments Group, announced a new franchise partnership. The newly established Al Zayani Investments...
Read more
PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
Read more
PR This Week

Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter in the world, Pasha Khakhachaev

Super-Heavyweight amateur world champion Pasha Khakhachaev is the new number one fighter in the world, pound-for-pound. The news was confirmed by IMMAF (International MMA...
Read more

MOST READ

Lulu Dream Drive party at Ramli Mall on December 31

PR This Week
Bahrain’s biggest ever car raffle draw, the Lulu Dream Drive, is all set for a grand prize draw on December 31, 2019 at the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BTEA to Host New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) will be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Park, The Avenues – Bahrain, on Tuesday, 31st...
Yoga

The Three Doshas in Yoga

Ayurveda which translates as "knowledge of life," dates back 5,000 years to the ancient Sanskrit texts, the Vedas. It's a system of healing that...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

In line with government-led efforts to tackle plastic waste pollution in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

In line with government-led efforts to tackle plastic waste pollution in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain...
iGA

eGoverment payment services are Rolled Out via SADAD *

In line with its commitment to provide a range of digital platforms and payment channels to the public, and streamline government transactions, the Information...
Beauty

Amazing Tips & Tricks to Make Your Manicure Last!

Today, we have some amazing tips to make your manicure last long. Filing you nails to your desired shape after you apply the polish can...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Use the reset button by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I owned a villa in Dubai which I would rent out to temporary visitors. Once, a foreign lady came to reside there with her...
Wheels and Gears

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad praises Bahrain 1 Racing team

Personal Representative of His Majesty the King, President of the Supreme Council for Environment, and owner of the Bahrain 1 Speed Racing Team, His...
Inside Bahrain

Manama Named ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’ for 2020

Manama was named ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’ for 2020, it was announced during the 22nd session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Bahrain Airport Company Plastic Recycling

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

Bahrain 1 Racing Team

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad praises Bahrain 1 Racing team

BTEA New Year's Eve Celebrations

BTEA to Host New Year’s Eve Celebrations