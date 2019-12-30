Lulu Dream Drive party at Ramli Mall on December 31

Bahrain’s biggest ever car raffle draw, the Lulu Dream Drive, is all set for a grand prize draw on December 31, 2019 at the Ramli Mall. Sixteen lucky Lulu customers will drive into 2020 as proud owners of 16 Nissan Patrol top-of-the-line SUVs while 1000 more winners will win valuable consolation prizes.

The fun-filled evening begins at 5:30 p.m. and since it is also New Year’s Eve, Lulu Hypermarket will be putting on a grand show of entertainment, music and dance for all visitors to enjoy.

“This will be a grand occasion and a great way to enter 2020. It is Lulu Hypermarket’s fun way of thanking all our customers who have supported us, “said Director Juzer Rupawala, “The Lulu Dream Drive promotion saw hundreds of customers who spent a minimum of BD 5 entering the raffle to win our 16 Nissan Patrol SUVs and also 1000 valuable consolation prizes.”