'Ministry succeeded in ensuring continuity of educational services'

Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, has affirmed that the Ministry of Education has succeeded in ensuring the continuity of its educational services despite the suspension of studying at schools.

To achieve this goal, the Education Ministry has focused on e-learning, which is based on solid foundations established through the King Hamad Schools of the Future Project that has contributed, through the existing digital potentials, to enhancing communication between teachers, on the one hand, and students and their parents, on the other, he said.

Speaking during a field tour to be informed schools’ efforts to activate e-learning, the minister said that the Ministry of Education has overcome the current extraordinary circumstances through the provision of three means of remote education, namely the digital content provided by the educational portal, enriched recently by a 45-member specialised team and the teachers, the airing of televised lessons by Bahrain Sports Channels 2, and the allocation of 14 YouTube educational channels for all classes, technical and vocational education, as well as special education.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi was informed about a number of distinguished experiences to provide educational services to students, commending the efforts exerted by the concerned sides at the Education Ministry and schools.

He pledged that the Ministry of Education will carry on its efforts aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the educational process for all levels, through providing multiple learning options and reaching the greatest number of students.