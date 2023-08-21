The Ministry of Youth Affairs and ThinkSmart organized multiple workshops at Bahrain Youth City 2030

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and ThinkSmart for Development and Training have organized multiple workshops related to their projects Forsati and SmartCoders at Bahrain Youth City 2030.

The Director of Events and Programs at the Ministry of Youth Affairs Mr. Abdulkareem Almeer said in a statement “We are proud to collaborate with different entities for Youth City 2030 under the aim of benifiting the Bahraini youth.

Think Smart are one of the entities that we have collaborated with to provide three training workshops in the Science and Technology Center. We are sure that the outcome of these workshops will be amazing as these workshops were highly demanded from the participants.”

ThinkSmart’s Group CEO Mr. Ahmed Al Hujairy said in a statement “It is a great chance for us to participate in Youth City under the Ministry of Youth Affairs. Our Projects is powered by Microsoft and Tamkeen and it aims to help the young Bahrainis to reach their maximum potential.”

ThinkSmart’s General Manager Mr. Aakash Munjal said, “We are happy to be a part the Youth City. This is a huge opportunity for our young students to learn more about Forsati and SmartCoders Projects and what do they provide, we are always committed to offering our students a unique career development journey– from training to certification, followed by job training through internships”

ThinkSmart for Development and Training is a Leading ICT Training Provider with over 2 Decades of Training Experience in the Gulf Region.

Backed by strong Leadership, an amazing team and great partners from around the world, ThinkSmart has been working with individuals and organizations across the GCC to fulfill their mission of reaching full potential and excellence through Skilling.