The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), announced the launch of its latest campaign which aims to reward customers who opt to carry out their banking transactions through NBB’s digital platforms.

The campaign, which kicks off on 7th April and is set to run until April 2020, will reward NBB’s digital banking customers by giving out two iPhone 11 Pro Max per month for two lucky winners, while one lucky customer will receive the Grand Prize of a MacBook Pro at the end of the campaign.

Customers eligible for the monthly iPhones and the Grand Prize draw include those who log into NBB’s E-banking channels, conduct local (Fawri and Fawri+) transfers, perform international transfers or bill payments, pay their NBB credit card bills online, or top up their prepaid cards through the mobile banking App or E-banking Portal.

Commenting on the campaign, Subah A.Latif Al-Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB said, “At a time when practicing social distancing has become a necessity, we would like to encourage our customers to bank online from the convenience and safety of their homes. Our campaign is aimed at rewarding and further incentivise our clients to conduct their financial services remotely by accessing our extensive and convenient digital offering. We wanted to make digital banking even more exciting through this rewarding campaign.”