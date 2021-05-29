Saturday, May 29, 2021
    Police Patrols Campaign

    Police patrols step up campaigns to enforce Executive Committee’s decisions

    The governorates’ police directorates, the Operation Room at the Public Security Presidency and the relevant security directorates have stepped up their field campaigns at markets and commercial sites to ensure full compliance with all decisions issued by the Government Executive Committee for the aim of mitigating COVID-19 effects and protecting public health.

    The move is in line with the decisions of the Government Executive Committee on closing all industrial and commercial outlets that deliver direct products and services to the public from May 27 to June 10, and part of the Interior Ministry’s commitment to undertaking its responsibilities of implementing the law and protecting safety.

    On the other hand, the Community Police also carried on its efforts to regulate and facilitate entry to mosques to perform prayers according to the precautionary measures in force.

    The police directorate also continued their efforts to ensure facemask wearing at all sites, as well as providing the necessary assistance for the representatives of the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism while reinforcing the closure decisions, ensuring social distancing and full compliance with the precautionary measures.

    The relevant security directorates have taken the necessary measures against gatherings at public places and beaches.

