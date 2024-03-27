Ramadan Blessing Drive

- Advertisement -

RHF launches ‘Let’s Make Them Happy’ Campaign

The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) has launched a series of programmes to support its beneficiaries during the holy month of Ramadan.

With the “Let’s Make Them Happy” campaign, RHF is spearheading a season of compassion and solidarity as Ramadan dawns. Under the visionary leadership of RHF Secretary-General Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, this initiative echoes the noble decree of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, igniting a collective endeavour to uplift the lives of those in need. As Bahrain unites in the spirit of giving, the campaign aims to collect donations and extend support to vulnerable families, embodying the essence of empathy and generosity. With a diverse array of programmes, from distributing Ramadan gifts to organising insightful forums on family values, RHF exemplifies a beacon of hope and compassion, illuminating the path towards a brighter, more inclusive society.

The foundation aims to establish additional partnerships with various entities in the kingdom, encompassing institutions, companies, and individuals, to involve everyone in humanitarian efforts and foster a culture of giving.

Commenting, Shaikh Ali expressed pride in implementing the order of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the RHF Honorary President, to distribute Ramadan gifts to all the RHF-sponsored families.

“The RHF will carry on undertaking its humanitarian mission with direct support from His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, by organising the fourth edition of the Ramadan campaign, Let’s Make Them Happy,” he said.

He conveyed sincere gratitude to all supporters of the foundation’s efforts, stressing that humanitarian work is a collective endeavour in which individuals and institutions alike can participate.

The RHF is dedicated to instilling a culture of benevolence among Bahrainis, adhering to the principles of social collaboration. As part of this initiative, the foundation’s graduates of the charity market (Netaj Khair Al Bahrain) centre are engaged in a project to provide daily iftar meals, preparing 250 meals daily with support from the Qudurat company.

Additionally, in partnership with City Centre Bahrain, the foundation has launched the “Be a Light” campaign for the second consecutive year, backing initiatives aimed at treating certain eye ailments.

The foundation will also host a Ramadhan festival in Gergaoon, commemorating this occasion with all its beneficiaries, including orphans and widows. It will also extend Iftar invitations to its beneficiaries in collaboration with hotels and restaurants in the Kingdom, along with offering vouchers to several families to fulfil their needs throughout the holy month.

As part of its comprehensive package of Ramadhan programmes, the foundation will hold the first Ramadhan Family Forum under the theme “Family Values and Skills,” featuring a selection of specialists in family counselling from Gulf Cooperation Council countries.