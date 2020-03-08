Reiterating on its constant supporting stance towards charitable initiatives in the Bahraini society, Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) on Sunday donated 10 specially-modified wheelchairs to children with special needs under the care of Bahrain Mobility International Centre.

This comes as RCM President Mr. Khalid Mukhtar donated a cheque to Bahrain Mobility International Centre Chairman Mr. Adel Sultan Al Mutawa. During their regular weekly luncheon meeting with attendance by RCM members and officials from the Centre.

The amount is allocated to purchase modern specially-modified wheelchairs. These are for 10 children with special needs of the age group of five to 10 years. Children sponsored by the Centre.

Mr. Mukhtar explained that the donation is part of RCM’s endless commitment to supporting charitable establishments such as Bahrain Mobility International Centre, considering its vital role in caring for people with special needs, especially children, by fulfilling their needs and providing them with support on the social and technical levels.

For his part, Mr. Al Mutawa expressed thanks and appreciation to RCM for the generous donation, which will contribute to the development of services aimed to support people with special needs and integrate them into the society.