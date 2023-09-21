Registration for SDMX Virtual Hackathon Still Open

- Advertisement -

Calling all coders! There is still time to register for the upcoming virtual hackathon. The event serves as an ideal platform for statistics enthusiasts to showcase their skills on a global level.

Hosted by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with international organizations, the hackathon will be held as part of the SDMX Global Conference. It aims to develop an open-source responsive web application that effectively reads a specification file and retrieves data from SDMX APIs to create a dynamic dashboard. The web application will provide dashboard designers with a user-friendly interface to create customizable dashboards, effortlessly integrating data from SDMX APIs and offering rich visualization options.

Talented developers, statisticians, data experts and data students from local, regional, and international institutions, as well as academia and the private sector, are invited to participate in the challenge by visiting sdmx2023.org/hackathon. The deadline for submission is 29th September 2023. The submissions will be evaluated by a qualified committee comprised of statistics and data science experts. The results will be announced at events accompanying the 9th SDMX Global Conference on Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX), which will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 29th October – 2nd November, 2023.

Those interested in participating can email sdmx2023@sdmx.org with subject “SDMX 2023 Hackathon” expressing their willingness to participate. In the email body please provide your name and organization details. You can obtain further details about the hackathon at sdmx2023. org/hackathon.



Registration to participate in SDMX conference and its capacity building workshops a also open. Therefore, interested participants may register online through the SDMX website (www. sdmx2023.org).

For inquiries, call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001 or visit Tawasul system available via the National Portal, bahrain. bh, or download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.