38 C
Manama
ePaper
HomeGood LivingHealthSaudi Health relocates patients amidst Arabian dunes

Saudi Health relocates patients amidst Arabian dunes

By Media Desk
Last Updated:
Follow Bahrain This Week on Google News
Saudi Health Moves Patients Amid Arabian Dunes
- Advertisement -

Saudi Health launched 3rd September, the new Medical Transportation Center at Yabreen, located on the edge of the Empty Quarter desert.

The center operated under Al Ahsa Medical Cluster (eastern Saudi Arabia), aims to provide emergency transport for patients at the Yabreen Oasis and surrounding areas. Moreover, the center will run ambulances responding to accidents on the highway crossing the desert.

The center is one of 6 similar centers operating in the region, supported by special vehicles equipped with the latest portable medical equipment, Saudi Health added.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Trending Now

Latest News

Bahrain This Week is the Middle East's first fully Augmented weekly paper with rich content of interest to all age groups readers.

Quick Access

Company Info

Social Networks

Bahrain This Week © GO ALIVE MEDIA | Developed by InfoPhilic