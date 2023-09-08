Saudi Health relocates patients amidst Arabian dunes

- Advertisement -

Saudi Health launched 3rd September, the new Medical Transportation Center at Yabreen, located on the edge of the Empty Quarter desert.

The center operated under Al Ahsa Medical Cluster (eastern Saudi Arabia), aims to provide emergency transport for patients at the Yabreen Oasis and surrounding areas. Moreover, the center will run ambulances responding to accidents on the highway crossing the desert.

The center is one of 6 similar centers operating in the region, supported by special vehicles equipped with the latest portable medical equipment, Saudi Health added.