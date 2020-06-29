stc Bahrain launches the third edition of its highly successful ‘Art & Culture’ programme

In line with its strategic corporate initiative, stc Bahrain is launching the third edition of its ‘Arts and Culture’ platform – a community engagement program designed to empower the residents of Bahrain with creative and artistic skills. With its highly successful previous two editions attracting close to 200 participants and over ten experts across Bahrain, this year’s stc Bahrain Art and Culture platform will be an online learning forum in line with its efforts to protect the health and safety of its customers during the global pandemic.

Starting this month, the stc Bahrain Art and Culture online workshops will be conducted by some of Bahrain’s leading experts and social media influencers in the field of photography, film making, calligraphy, interior designing, drawing to name a few. Open to all residents of Bahrain who are aged above 15, the workshops are a great opportunity for people looking to pursue their creative passion and enhance their capabilities across different items and smart devices.

With free registration and eight limited spots per workshop, interested candidates are encouraged to follow stc Bahrain Instagram page, @stc_bhr and its live stories to access the registration link. Registrations to the workshop will open a week prior to its scheduled timeline, with the first online workshop on documentary photography by @rshrsho to take place on the 30th of June 2020.