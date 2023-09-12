The Super Talent 2023 championship concludes

- Advertisement -

A sports competition organised to promote physical activity and skill development among young Bahrainis has concluded. Held under the patronage of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) first deputy chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) president His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Super Talent 2023 championship was organised by the General Sports Authority (GSA).

Shaikh Khalid stressed the importance of sports competitions in developing young talent and encouraging them to participate in sports activities. He also emphasised the need for more sports programmes for various age groups, including children of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation’s affiliates, fallen servicemen, cancer patients, and sports club players. The Super Talent competition was praised by Shaikh Khalid for its innovative approach to discovering emerging football talents. He highlighted the focus on skill aspects and its importance in player performance. He also wished the organising committee further success in their future endeavours.

The final day of the competition saw winners of the sniper, maestro, dynamo, dribbling, and shoot competitions crowned. The event also featured national team players honoured sponsors and supporting sponsors.

The Super Talent 2023 championship was a success and it is hoped that it will continue to be held in the future. The championship provides a platform for young players to showcase their skills and talent, and it also helps to promote the importance of sports in Bahrain.