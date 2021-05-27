Talabat: We Stand for Humanity

Talabat would like to thank you for your generous donations to the #AlwaysThere initiatives launched during the holy month of Ramadan. Thanks to your generous support, Talabat were able to facilitate the regional donation of over BHD 232,900 as well as donating 650,000 meals to the United Nations World Food Programme, regional partner, as well as the virtual charities on our platform.

Talabat is committed to supporting communities in urgent need of food and supplies within the MENA region.

And as you are aware, the people of Palestine are sadly currently facing a major humanitarian crisis, a tragedy that has affected many amongst us. This is why we are launching an initiative to raise awareness and funds to provide humanitarian relief efforts for the Palestinian people during these testing times.

How does it work and how can you support?

This Thursday, 27 May, we will use our platform as a vehicle for support. With every order you place on our app, talabat will contribute towards humanitarian relief efforts in Palestine through our regional partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP).

Through our employee giving back program, talabat employees can choose to voluntarily give up a portion of their salaries, topped up by talabat.

All proceeds will go towards food parcels and cash assistance to those impacted in Palestine.

Together, we stand for humanity.

#TechForGood