Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali AlQaed chaired a Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) meeting, which reviewed the evaluation of government service centres and different ways to improve performance. In attendance was Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for International Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bahrain Center for Strategic and International Studies and Energy Studies, and Taqyeem Vice-Chairman His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

AlQaed praised the efforts of the committee in developing the performance of government centers, expressing his hope for continued improvement. The results of the second year of the program were reviewed to determine the most important developments in comparison with the previous year. Also discussed was the way in which performance can be improved in order to achieve desired goals.

The evaluation process of the second year of the program began last October and continued for two weeks, during which more than 70 service centers were monitored through field and secret shopper visits, and customer service surveys.

The committee discussed the recommendations of the central evaluation team on developing the performance of some service centers and reviewed the results of an iGA opinion poll on the work of the committee.

The evaluation committee aims to develop the performance of government entities and raise the level of customer satisfaction by standardizing the levels of service provided and developing human resources and technical equipment capabilities to improve transparency, competitiveness and creativity. It develops the criteria for evaluating the centers and prepares and updates an evaluation guide. It also lays down the annual plan to evaluate centers, and reviews and approves reports that the government centers evaluation team prepares, including their proposed rankings of service centers based on performance, which it follows up on in order to help improve ranking level.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Jawaher Al-Mudhahki, representing the Quality Education & Training Authority; Jamal Al-Alawi representing the Civil Service Bureau; Ahmed Al Mannai representing the National Communication Center; Nada Al-Qassab and Dr. Mohammed Baqer representing the University of Bahrain; Fatima Barhoum from the iGA; and committee secretary Ahmed Al Awadhi.