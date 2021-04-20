The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Welcomes New Provost, Dr. Jeff Zabudsky

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced the appointment of Dr. Jeff Zabudsky, as the institution’s Provost, assuming the role from Dr. Mark D. Shermis, who is returning to the United States to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Zabudsky will work closely with AUBH’s Founding President, Dr. Susan E. Saxton, to help lead the academic operations of the University. He joins the team with more than 35 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Polytechnic for the last four and a half years. He will lead the continued development of AUBH academic programs to deliver an American-style experience in line with the University’s strategic vision and mission.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on his appointment, Dr. Zabudsky commented: “I am honored to continue to play a role in the thriving higher education system here in Bahrain and particularly pleased to become part of the team at this exciting new University with its accomplished faculty and world-class campus”.

Dr. Zabudsky has held a variety of senior-level leadership positions in higher education. Throughout his career, Dr. Zabudsky has developed more than 30 degree programs relevant to the rapidly evolving international job markets they served, while overseeing the recruitment of expert faculty to run them. He has led global institutions throughout North America and the Middle East, in the integration of pioneering and relevant technology into the teaching and learning process, facilitating partnership development and student recruitment, and managing institutional and program accreditation by both government and industry-based accreditors. Dr. Zabudsky’s expertise will be vital as the University is forming a partnership with California State University, Northridge (CSUN), and seeking U.S. regional accreditation, with AUBH being approved to seek eligibility for accreditation by WSCUC. If accredited by the latter, the University would be among a handful of universities that are accredited by WSCUC in the MENA and GCC regions.

Dr. Saxton commented: “I have tremendous confidence in Dr. Zabudsky’s extensive local and international academic and business experience, and I am sure that he will make invaluable, pioneering contributions to AUBH, in line with our Mission of equipping AUBH Students with the skills and knowledge they require to succeed in life. His knowledge of Bahrain will play a vital role of supporting our Vision to position Bahrain as the regional educational destination of choice.”

Dr. Zabudsky holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Policy Studies from the University of Alberta, a Master of Distance Education from Athabasca University, an Advanced Graduate Diploma in Distance Education Technology from Athabasca University, and a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Ryerson University.