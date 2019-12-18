Three Brave Model Mothers honoured by RCO

A ceremony honouring award-winning model mothers was held under the patronage of Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Work and Royal Charity Organisation (RCO) Board of Trustees’ Chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The RCO organized the event, which was attended by Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, board of trustees’ deputy chairman Shaikh Adnan bin Abdulla Al-Qattan, secretary-general Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayyed and other officials.

Dr. Al-Sayyed addressed the ceremony, commending the directives of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to take part positively in all initiatives promoting the status of Bahraini women.

He cited particularly the initiative which was launched by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and Supreme Council for Women (SCW) President to recognise brave mothers’ success stories and dedication in bringing up their children.

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, board of trustees’ deputy chairman Shaikh Adnan bin Abdulla Al-Qattan, secretary-general Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayyed then presented the prizes to model mothers Siddiqa Mohammed Ismail Al-Mousawi, Afef Mahmoud Adnan Al-Mousawi and Bahiya Abdulla Ali Al-Khaja.

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh and Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) President Dr. Abdulrahman Jawaheri also presented the model mothers with gifts