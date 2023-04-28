Turkish President honours Royal Guard’s search and rescue taskforce

- Advertisement -

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has conferred the State Medal and Order of Supreme Sacrifice on the search and rescue taskforce of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF)’s Royal Guard.

The honouring is in recognition of the tremendous efforts exerted by the Royal Guard’s taskforce during the “Arms of Relief” mission to support those affected by the devastating earthquake that had struck Türkiye and Syria, carried out in line with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister.

The search and rescue team’s mission was also supported by the BDF Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshall Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and followed up directly by the National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, Major-General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Commander of the Royal Guard’s search and rescue taskforce, Major Fadhl Ali Al-Nuaimi, received the medal.

President Erdogan expressed appreciation to HM the King, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his genuine feelings, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people continued security, progress and prosperity.

He also extended thanks to Bahrain’s government and people for their solidarity with Türkiye during the natural disaster.

President Erdogan commended the efforts exerted by the officers and members of Bahrain’s search and rescue taskforce to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake, and unearth the victims with professionalism, and according to the highest standards of security and safety.

Source: BNA