UAE Exchange Inaugurates New Branch in Sitra, Bahrain

UAE Exchange, a renowned money transfer, foreign currency exchange and payments solutions brand, has recently opened its new branch at Al Kharijiya in Sitra.

The new branch was inaugurated by UAE Exchange officials and employees, including Varghese P. Mathew, Regional Head of Upper GCC, and Akassh Nainwal, Executive Director & Country Head.

Speaking at the inauguration, Akassh Nainwal, Executive Director & Country Head, UAE Exchange-Bahrain, said, “As a customer-centric brand, we aim to facilitate the financial aspirations and offer personalized solutions for all our customers. The launch of our new branch is to provide greater accessibility, convenience and added value to them. Sitra has been a prominent customer base for us. With this branch, customers can experience a more convenient and easier access to our host of remittance services.”

UAE exchange is part of Finablr, a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions. Finablr companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses. Finablr companies processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion for customers.