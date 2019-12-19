Thursday, December 19, 2019
STC Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers in the MENA region, the brand evolution reiterates stc’s vision of leading the change and paving the way into the future for generations to come.

The new identity was unveiled at a special launch event attended by stc Bahrain employees, as well as the media professionals and social media influencers.

Speaking at the event, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, stressed that rebranding as stc Bahrain, will further contribute to achieving the company’s vision to lead the digital transformation in Bahrain, by focusing on growth in new unconventional paths, and providing digital solutions that enrich the lives of its customers, as well as providing innovative services and products that enable the business sector to operate more effectively and economically.

He added “We are proud of the success we have achieved in Bahrain and our positive impact on the telecom sector. As the fastest-growing and the most innovative telecom operator in the Kingdom, we continue to invest in next-generation technologies and service the varied needs of our customers with innovative products and solutions. Today, as a leading digital company, stc Bahrain will continue to break boundaries in order to enrich all aspects of our customers’ personal and professional lives. And will continue to drive Bahrain’s digital future with investments in revolutionary technologies and applications.”

Since its launch in 2010, stc Bahrain is credited to have revolutionized Bahrain’s telecom landscape with investments worth of 700 million dinars in infrastructure and resources thereby contributing to the Kingdom’s ICT development and growth.

stc Bahrain was the first local telecom company in the kingdom to offer speeds of up to 42 Mbps for broadband subscribers, and the first company to officially launch the 4G LTE and providing the largest 4G network infrastructure in Bahrain. Ranked first in the quality of services by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority for several years, the company added an important milestone to its record of achievements by launching the first 5G network in the Kingdom. This was as part of its ongoing initiatives to become the Kingdom’s leading digital enabler for various industries as per Bahrain’s economic vision 2030.

And under its corporate social responsibility arm, Jusoor, the company will continue to uplift Bahrain’s local community through various development and sustainability programs to promote equality and empowerment across different fields such as education, sports, health, culture, environment.

Celebrating the launch of its new identity, stc Bahrain introduced exclusive offers for its subscribers for limited time period which includes a special international roaming offer without any fees charged to customer traveling to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Also, stc Bahrain postpaid and prepaid customers can benefit from free calls when calling Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for a limited time offer.

Concluding the announcement on brand transformation, Eng. Nezar Banabeela said, “We are excited about the new future ahead of us and the opportunities that it has to offer. Together with stc group, we are committed to bring greater dimension and richness to Bahrain’s social and economic development as we continue to advance Bahrain’s digital future.”

The launch of stc Bahrain coincided with stc group’s launch of its new corporate identity, representing the next step in the group’s evolution and transformation to become the regional digital champion that offers a unified customer experience under one brand.

