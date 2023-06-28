Volvo EX30 is a small, fully electric SUV producing a smaller CO2 footprint

- Advertisement -

The new Volvo EX30 is a small, fully electric SUV designed to be ready for the modern era by producing a smaller CO2 footprint than any Volvo car ever before.

By tackling emissions across the entire production and lifecycle of the Volvo EX30, Volvo managed to reduce the car’s total carbon footprint over 200,000 kms of driving to below 30 tonnes. This is a 25% reduction compared to its fully electric C40 and XC40 models – a good step towards the company’s aim to cut overall CO2 emissions per car by 40% between 2018 and 2025.

Dealer Principal – Volvo Cars Bahrain, Manaf Qassim said: “The EX30 exemplifies Volvo’s commitment to a greener future. Its reduced total carbon footprint, incorporation of sustainable materials in its interior and exterior, end-of-life recycling, and other design aspects that follow global sustainability standards highlight the direction the company is taking and the positive impact its vehicles aim to have on the environment.”

The CO2 footprint of the Volvo EX30 was reduced to 75% of the company’s current electric models through several measures. Designing a smaller car reduced the amount of materials needed. Using more recycled content in steel and aluminium further reduced environmental impact, with approximately 25% recycled aluminium and 17% recycled steel used in production.

About 17% of all plastics in the car, from interior components to exterior bumpers, are recycled – the highest percentage in any Volvo car to date. The Volvo EX30 will be built in a factory powered by high levels of climate-neutral energy, including 100% climate-neutral electricity. Inside, a wide array of recycled and renewable materials is used for seats, dashboard, and doors, including materials such as denim, flax, and a wool-blend that also contains around 70% recycled polyester.

The EX30’s cradle-to-gate CO2 impact, which measures the CO2 impact from the extraction of raw materials to the finished car arriving at the dealer, is an estimated 18 tonnes. At its end of life, the EX30 is designed to be recovered to 95% by recycling materials and recovering energy. It also gives customers more scope to downsize and reduce their personal CO2 impact, without having to compromise on safety, driving comfort, or convenience.

The new Volvo EX30 is available to order or pre-order in selected markets.