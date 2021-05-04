Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons obtains ‘Safe Guard’ Certification from Bureau Veritas

Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) considers the health and safety of its employees and customers as its top most priority. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the organization has taken all the relevant measures to adhere to the Government of Bahrain’s safety guidelines at all of their facilities.

Recently, YKA got certified by Bureau Veritas, the world leader in testing, inspections and certification of the highest safety and hygiene standards, who have audited its Nissan, Renault, Infiniti, Ford, Heavy Equipment and Electronics & Home Appliances facilities to ensure that all the COVID protocols and safety measures are in place and have awarded them with the ‘Safe Guard’ label. All the certified facilities at YKA will carry the Safe Guard Label notification with a QR code which the customers can scan to get more details about the certification for the specific location from the Bureau Veritas website. With this all customers visiting YKA facilities can be assured to be welcomed in a safe and hygienic environment.