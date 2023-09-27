32.9 C
Manama
ePaper
HomePR This WeekYousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation organized a Beach Clean Up Activity

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation organized a Beach Clean Up Activity

By Media Desk
Last Updated:
Follow Bahrain This Week on Google News
World Clean Up Day
- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) participated in the World Clean Up Day on 16th September, which was organised by Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation in cooperation with Clean Up Bahrain to clean up the Janabiya beach.

More than 80 employees from across YKA and Ashrafs and their family members participated in this noble cause in which more than 3,000 kg of waste was collected. The event was organised to raise awareness among employees in combating the global solid waste problem and the problem with marine debris.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Trending Now

Latest News

Bahrain This Week is the Middle East's first fully Augmented weekly paper with rich content of interest to all age groups readers.

Quick Access

Company Info

Social Networks

Bahrain This Week © GO ALIVE MEDIA | Developed by InfoPhilic