Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation organized a Beach Clean Up Activity

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) participated in the World Clean Up Day on 16th September, which was organised by Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation in cooperation with Clean Up Bahrain to clean up the Janabiya beach.

More than 80 employees from across YKA and Ashrafs and their family members participated in this noble cause in which more than 3,000 kg of waste was collected. The event was organised to raise awareness among employees in combating the global solid waste problem and the problem with marine debris.