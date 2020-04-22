Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Zain Bahrain MoU with Education Zone

Zain Bahrain signs MOU with Education Zone to provide internships opportunities to students

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Education Zone, a regional education consultancy that offers free counseling and expert guidance for students who are looking to study abroad and support in finding internship opportunities.

The partnership between Zain Bahrain and Education Zone will focus on identifying the right internship positions for students through offering them a unique opportunity to gain valuable experience. The internship program which comes under Zain Bahrain Youth Development Program is designed to educate, mentor and motivate university and college students who graduated or are months away from graduation. It will also increase their understanding of business practices and the working environment of a telecom company.

Zain Bahrain Mohammed Isa, Employee Relations and Youth Development Manager said: “Zain Bahrain is proud of this strategic partnership which aims to enhance the learning outcome of students and prepare them for ‘Work and Life’. This initiative is in line with our overall CSR goals of providing all the right tools to the Bahrain youth to boost their skills and knowledge.”

Zain Bahrain partnership with Education Zone is in line with its youth development program which is designed to support university students to gain experience and address existing business challenges.

 

