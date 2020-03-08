The Arabian Gulf University (AGU) recently participated in the First Regional Meeting to Prepare the Second Environmental Outlook Report for the Arab Region.

It is at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Egypt. The meeting was by the Environmental and Meteorological Affairs Department in the Economic Affairs Sector in the League.

Cooperating in the organising of the meeting were the United Nation Environment Programme (UNEP) West Asia Office, and the Centre for Environment and Development for the Arab Region and Europe (CEDARE).

In implementation of Resolution No. (558) issued by the regular session (31) of the Arab Council of Ministers responsible for environmental affairs on October 24, 2019. The meeting saw the participation of Arab member states and Arab and regional organisations.

During the meeting, Earth and Environmental Sciences Professor Dr. Asmaa Abahussain reviewed with the attendees AGU’s experiment in preparing the first report of the environment outlook in the Arab region 2010 and the lessons learnt from it.

She also explained the methodology of the UNEP in preparing environmental state reports. Following the criteria for choosing environmental issues and those emerging globally. The Programme adopted in preparing environmental state reports. Training AGU’s professors as trainers and experts for the Arab region in the field of environmental reports.

For her part, PhD student in AGU’s Environment and Natural Resources Programme Al Anood Al Khatlan presented her experiment in the preparation of a report on the state of environment forecast for the West Asia region. The report was by a group of young researchers from the West Asia region.

She clarified that the report includes a presentation of the most important environmental issues in the West Asia region. Those that impact the youth and their future. It also includes the means to address such issues from point of view of the youth. The information in the report was drawn up through a questionnaire prepared for this purpose. These were distributed electronically among the youth in the region.

Ms. Al Khatlan added that the report presented the most important youth initiatives in the field of environment protection and its resources in West Asia. Adding that these initiatives are mostly voluntary work that reflects the high levels of awareness of the youth. Aged from 15 to 24 years. Their concern for sustainable development and the preservation of the environment and its natural resources. Ensuring a safe future for them.

The First Regional Meeting to Prepare the Second Environmental Outlook Report for the Arab Region aimed at specifying environmental priorities in the Arab region based on scientific grounds. In addition to agreeing on the general framework for aspects of environmental assessment in the Arab region.