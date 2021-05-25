Al Hala crowned second league champions

Bahrain Football Association (BFA) Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa has crowned Second Division Champion Al Hala Club.

The crowned champions ended the season on a high note, beating Al Khalidiya 2-1 in the 18th round match which was played at Khalifa Sports City stadium in Isa Town.

Abdul Fattah Bashir scored two goals for Al Hala in the 19 and 25 minutes of the match while Tiago reduced the margins for Al Khaldia in the 36 mn.

Al Hala topped the table of the second division championship totaling 41 points while second-place Al Khaldiya’s tally stands stands at 38 pts

Bahrain Football Association (BFA) Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa presented Al Hala players with the trophy and gold medals and the silver ones to Al Khaldiya.

In another match, Ittifaq and Al Shabab drew 1-1 in Hamad Town Stadium. Al Ittifaq will take on Al Najma in the Nasser bin Hamad Premier League play off.