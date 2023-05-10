Alba’s Chairman of the Board welcomes the Ambassador of People’s Republic of China

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, received HE Mr. Ni Ruchi, the Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Bahrain, at Alba’s premises on 07 May 2023.

The meeting was attended by Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, as well as officials from the Chinese Embassy in Bahrain including Mr. Li Baoan, Economic and Trade Counsellor and Mrs. Wang Zhen, Second Secretary.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa stated: “We are pleased to welcome HE Mr. Ni Ruchi and shed the light on Alba’s role in in the global aluminium industry and contribution to Bahrain’s economy.

We look forward to boosting further cooperation and developing new commercial relationships with leading Chinese companies as we look at furthering our proposed Line 7 Expansion Project, which will cement our position as the world’s largest smelter in the world ex-China.”

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, issues of mutual concern were discussed, including business and partnership opportunities between Alba and major companies in China – a leading exporter/importer of aluminium products and raw materials in the world.