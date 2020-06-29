Ameenco receives a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks

Al Haddad Motors have recently handed over a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks to Ameenco at the Mercedes-Benz Customer Service Centre located in Salmabad.

The handover ceremony was attended by Mr. Abdulla Sami Ameen, The Chairman of Ameenco, Mr Karun, Finance Manager, as well as the General Manager of Al Haddad Motors, Mr. Warren Hudson and Commercial Vehicles Sales Manager, Mr. Mohammed Ashraf Shareef.

Ameenco is considered as one of the oldest and prominent transport companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain providing transporting solution to various segments in the industry. Ameenco currently employs a fleet of more than 100 trucks and have strengthened their fleet by adding 5 more Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks to their existing fleet of Mercedes Benz Trucks.

Al Haddad Motors have commenced their used trucks operations to cater to the needs of our customers looking for reliable and cost effective Trucking solutions. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks are put through rigorous checks and multi-point inspections to ensure that they meet the high quality standards set by Mercedes Benz. All the Trucks are downgraded to Euro 3 to make them compatible with the diesel available in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Trucks are all under 5 years old and do not exceed 500,000 KMS.