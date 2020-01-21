Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Jade Roller Cleaning

Are You Cleaning Your Jade Roller?

Jade roller has been a game-changer in the skincare routine. The stunning-looking paint-roller kind tool has many delightful benefits to offer. The soothing jade roller relaxes your skin, reduces the puffiness under your eyes, boost blood circulation and stimulate lymphatic drainage.

But, there is an aspect of jade rollers that we hardly consider. The answer to that is the jade roller is not as hygienic as you would like to think and you need to wash it clean. Our skin produces oil, suffers from clogged pores and is prone to bacterial infestation. Thus using the jade roller on the skin exposes it to a lot of hazards.

Here are two ways to clean the jade roller.

1) Before moving to the actual cleaning, use a dry cloth to wipe out any grime on the outer surface. Make a soap solution using lukewarm water, dip another soft cloth or towel in the solution and wipe the roller clean. After you are done, keep the roller on a dry cloth until it is completely dry.

2) To deep cleanse the roller and ensure that is completely bacteria-free you can use rubbing alcohol. However, we would like to mention that using alcohol on the jade might damage it. Spray some rubbing alcohol on the jade roller and wipe it clean. Keep it on a dry cloth until it is completely dry.

Previous articleThe Google Assistant will be able to read articles out loud in 42 languages

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty

Avoid these skin mistakes during Winter

Dry skin and winter season are quite the duo and there are mistakes that can make our skin worse. Here’s a guide to understand...
Read more
Beauty

Tackle Dry Skin in This Winter by 5 Fruit Face Packs

Dry skin is a skin issue that is quite prevalent during the winter season. While you carry on your winter skincare routine, you can...
Read more
Beauty

DIY Anti-Ageing Creams

Signs of skin ageing are difficult to fight. We bring to you DIY anti-ageing creams that will nourish and pamper your skin while diminishing...
Read more
Beauty

Amazing Tips & Tricks to Make Your Manicure Last!

Today, we have some amazing tips to make your manicure last long. Filing you nails to your desired shape after you apply the polish can...
Read more
Beauty

Hydrate your Skin

Your skin becomes dehydrated over time due to various reasons. Here are some tips to achieve hydrated skin. Exfoliation is a necessary step to maintain...
Read more
Beauty

Essential Oil Remedies for Dry Feet

With the winter season on its full swing, dry feet that tamper the appearance of your feet also causing the uncomfortable and painful walk...
Read more

MOST READ

BAC inks airport banking services agreement with NBB

PR This Week
Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), signed an agreement with National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) for...
Read more
Beauty

Are You Cleaning Your Jade Roller?

Jade roller has been a game-changer in the skincare routine. The stunning-looking paint-roller kind tool has many delightful benefits to offer. The soothing jade...
Tech

The Google Assistant will be able to read articles out loud in 42 languages

Google is “previewing” a new feature here at CES for the Google Assistant on Android phones that turns it into a supercharged screen reader....
iGA

Government apps at your service!

These days, our smartphones are much more than just phones. We rely on them for work, leisure, directions and many more important aspects of...
PR This Week

CBB presents plan for digital transformation to financial institutions

In line with the directives of HM King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa to the government to undertake the development of a...
Yoga

Kapha Dosha

In Ayurvedic tradition the Kapha Dosha are the mind and body type associated with earth and water. It entails structure and stability in the...
PR This Week

AMH Signs Agreement with EMS Emirates Company

American Mission Hospital (AMH) have signed an agreement with Energy Management Services-Emirates Company (EMS) from UAE with local support of Mohammed Jalal & Sons...
PR This Week

Taqyeem Committee discusses categorization of Government Service Centres

The Chief Executive of the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, chaired a meeting of the Government Service Centre Evaluation...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Reveals Nice as Leisure Boutique Destination for Summer 2020

Gulf Air - the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier – in line with its boutique strategy to add boutique leisure destinations to its network,...
Sports This Week

Bahrain JCW X-raid team victorious at 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia

The Bahrain X-raid team has claimed victory at the Middle East’s first Dakar Rally. The route of Dakar 2020, hosted by Saudi Arabia, traveled...
PR This Week

Chaine Des Rotisseurs held in Bahrain

The latest Diner Amical of the Bahrain Chapter of The Chaine des Rotisseurs was at the Fine Cafe, Reef Resort, Bahrain. On Thursday 12th...
PR This Week

Ministry of Education Visits Ebrahim K. Kanoo

As part of its ongoing co-operation and strong bilateral relations, a delegation from the Ministry of Education visited Ebrahim K. Kanoo Managing Director, Mr....
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s biggest water park LPOD scoops ‘Brand of the Year Award’

The Lost Paradise of Dilmun (LPOD) water park Bahrain has scooped the 'Brand of the Year' 2019-2020 at the World Branding Awards in London. The...
Wheels and Gears

Mercedes-Benz unveils Vision AVTR, an Avatar-themed concept car with scales

Mercedes-Benz has just pulled the wraps off of a wild new concept car that was inspired by the 2009 movie Avatar called — what...
Wheels and Gears

Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT

Lamborghini has released a new one-seat concept car called the Lambo V12 Vision GT that utilizes the same hybrid powertrain found in the one-of-63...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Google Assistant able to read out loud in 42 languages

The Google Assistant will be able to read articles out loud...

Kapha Dosha, The Energy of Lubrication and Structure

Kapha Dosha

Gulf Air Nice Destination SUmmer 2020

Gulf Air Reveals Nice as Leisure Boutique Destination for Summer 2020

Lenovo 's New VR Headset

Lenovo is building another standalone VR headset