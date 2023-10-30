Bahrain Bourse Awarded ICT leadership Award at GITEX 2023

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has won the ICT Leadership Award 2023 at the 43rd Gulf and Middle East Information Technology Exhibition and Conference (GITEX Global) that was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain Bourse has taken significant strides towards enhancing its business continuity performance and reinforcing operational agility and resilience, demonstrating their commitment to providing uninterrupted services to investors and maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

Bahrain Bourse has adopted an offsite Business Continuity Planning (BCP) environment by implementing a secure, managed desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) solution which offers its employees access to a secure, cloud-based virtual desktop that can be accessed from anywhere at any time. This means that employees can use their work computers from anywhere in the world, as long as they have an internet connection.

Hussain Abdulmohsen AlJamri, Senior Director of Information Technology commented on the award, “We are honored to be this year’s recipients of the ICT Leadership Award 2023 at GITEX. This award reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and our pivotal role of ICT in developing Bahrain Bourse’s technology infrastructure.”

He added, “In today’s rapidly changing, competitive environment, agility is essential for success. At Bahrain Bourse, we recognize this and have placed innovation and digitization at the heart of our operations. This enables us to quickly sense and respond to change, ensuring that our business and operating models remain agile.”

CXO Insight Middle East’s carefully curated awards program recognizes enterprises that have made astute business decisions by leveraging emerging technologies. The program also honors the entire ecosystem that fosters the growth and advancement of the ICT sector in the region, celebrating the contributions of all stakeholders.