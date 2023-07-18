Bahrain trophy winners honored

- Advertisement -

Winners of the annual Bahrain Trophy, a marque event in the UK horse racing calendar, held as part of the July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse have been announced. Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa presented the Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes (Group 2) Cup to Shaikh Sultan Al Deen Al Khalifa, the owner of the winning horse Jasour of the Muhammadiyah Racing, after winning first place in the second race, under the trainer Clive Cox, and led by the jockey Jim Crowley..

Additionally, the Princess of Wales’s Stakes (Group 2), sponsored by Bahrain was presented to Shaikha Hissa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum, the owner of the winning horse Israr, after winning first place in the fourth race, under the trainer J & T Gosden, and led by the jockey Jim Crowley. Also, the Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3) was presented to the representative of the Godolphin stable, Hamdan bin Sultan Al Sabousi, the owner of the winning horse Castle Way, after winning first place in the first race, under the trainer Charlie Appleby and led by the jockey William Buick.

Shaikh Isa also presented trophies to the jockeys who won the Bahrain Trophy, wishing everyone further success.

Highlighting that this annual event fortifies Bahrain-UK relations and enhances their extensive collaborative efforts, Shaikh Isa said Bahrain’s global competitiveness and positioning in horse racing continue to advance. He emphasised the importance of further developing, and investing in, the horse racing sector in Bahrain, acknowledging the support of support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.