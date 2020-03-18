Batelco has announced some great news for its Fixed Home Broadband Customers. In order to support distance learning and home schooling during the current school closures due to the Coronavirus, Batelco is offering free web browsing for its customers on a number of sites till the end of March. The selected sites are Google Classroom, Schoology, Class Dojo, Microsoft Teams for Education, UOB website, Ministry of Education website and Polytechnic website.

Batelco’s free web browsing will enable open and free access to these E-Learning websites. Without consuming from customers’ fixed home broadband package thresholds.

As part of its Social responsibility principal, Batelco’s commitment to support the youth and education sector stands. It is an honor to join Team Bahrain in supporting the community in its fight against the Coronavirus. Addressing the needs of students and parents during this extraordinary time.

