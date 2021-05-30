Open Call: Volunteers for the Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities is participating at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. Volunteers are invited to be part of the Kingdom of Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, due to launch 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022.

- Advertisement -

Calling out all enthusiasts to submit their application form, along with an updated resume and a 500-word essay describing your interest in the national participation at the Expo. The Volunteers Program for the Kingdom of Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is organized by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, in cooperation with Tamkeen.

Application forms are to be submitted at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities website www.culture.gov.bh. Starting today the 27th of May 2021, until the 24th of June 2021, 11:59 p.m. (Bahrain Local Time).

For more information on the call out, please visit (www.culture.gov.bh/en/events/participate_in_activities/Running/Name,19347,en.html), and to learn more about the Kingdom of Bahrain Pavilion, please visit our official website, our Instagram account and Facebook Page.

We would appreciate your support in promoting the open call and our national participation through social media and other platforms. Should you have any further inquiries, please do not hesitate to email us at [email protected]