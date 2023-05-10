Registration begins for the fourth edition of the “Khalid bin Hamad Competition for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence”

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Polytechnic announced that the registration period begins today for the 4th edition of the Khalid bin Hamad Competition for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence, in cooperation with Microsoft, as part of His Highness’s initiatives to support youth in the scientific field. This came as per the directives issued by His Highness Sh. Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sport Authority (GSA), President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) to begin preparations for the competition, headed by the Supreme Committee Chair of the competition and Bahrain Polytechnic’s Deputy CEO of Resources and Quality, Mr. Osama AlSayed.

The committee has set the period from today till to 12.00 p.m. on 13th May 2023, to register and participate in the competition, which will be open to both university and high school students, provided that their age does not exceed 25 years. Students wishing to participate in the competition can register via the following website.

The competition comes in strategic partnership with the Information and eGovernment Authority, Microsoft and AlMoayyed Computers Middle East.

The competition tests participants’ abilities to create innovative projects using one of Microsoft’s cloud computing services. The participating teams, consisting of 2 to 4 members, will have no less than three weeks to work on the project, in addition to guiding workshops to support the participants during these weeks. Afterwards, each team’s project will be judged by an evaluation panel during an exhibition event, and winners will be announced at the award ceremony.

On this occasion, the CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, extended his appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sh. Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa for his support for this competition, in a manner that would contribute to educational development and the formation of a society based on knowledge and innovation. He indicated that this competition is in line with the Polytechnic’s strategic plan 2023-2026, which focuses on investing in educational outputs that are in line with Bahrain’s 2030 Vision, as well as transforming the Polytechnic into a modern and innovate regional higher education institution which responds to the needs of the labor market.”

Professor Ó Catháin stated: “Bahrain has an abundance of creative young minds who enjoy seeking knowledge, and who seek to present ideas that contribute to the development of various sectors. There is a great opportunity here to discover talented youth in the field of artificial intelligence, and I wish each and every participant the best of luck.”

For his part, the General Manager of Microsoft Bahrain and Oman, Shaikh Saif bin Hilal Al-Hosni commented “Artificial Intelligence plays a pivotal role in changing our present and in shaping the near future of our societies, hence the importance of providing opportunities for students and youth to acquire the necessary skills that enable them to make the most of Artificial Intelligence potential in order to achieve their future goals”.

“Through our strategic partnership with Bahrain Polytechnic to organize the annual “Khalid bin Hamad Competition for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence”, we are empowering a generation of leaders and workforce to devote modern technology and artificial Intelligence to accelerate the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the achieving of the 2030 Bahrain Economic Vision aims and objectives in building a knowledge and creativity-based society” he added.