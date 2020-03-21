The Kingdom of Bahrain’s health authorities have launched the ‘BeAware’ app, which aims to support efforts to contain the Coronavirus (COVID-19) by advancing contact tracing efforts, and raising awareness of active cases within the Kingdom.

The app will provide users with COVID-19 updates within the Kingdom, spread awareness of the location of active cases and maintain accurate figures from contact tracing data provided by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The app will also identify contact tracing cases and alert individuals in the event they approach an active case or a location where an active case has visited or passed by.

The Kingdom’s health authorities have stressed that all information provided by the app will be confidential and protected to ensure the privacy of citizens and residents. People are free to download the app or turn on its location services entirely by choice.

Contact tracing is an internationally recommended method of safeguarding public health, currently being utilised globally as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Government has urged all citizens and residents to download the app in order to protect themselves and their families as well as to support national efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The app will soon be released to the public and will be available to download free of charge on iOS and Android from apps.bahraih.bh.