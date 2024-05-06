TILAL: Redefining Luxury Living

- Advertisement -

In a landmark event for Bahrain’s real estate sector, Al Areen Holding Company has unveiled “Tilal”, a residential project of villas and townhouses that promises to redefine luxury living. Under the patronage of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chief executive Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the “Tilal” emerges as a key component of the Al Areen masterplan, poised to become a pivotal tourist and residential attraction.

The project not only offers high-quality finishes that meet the highest standards but also includes a suite of facilities catering to the needs of the Tilal community. In anticipation of robust demand, Areen Holding Company is facilitating reservations for the project’s initial phase at a dedicated platform in City Centre Bahrain until May 11.

Shaikh Mohammed extolled Bahrain’s commitment to architectural excellence and real estate development, which he cited as a vision upheld by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and actively pursued by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He lauded the “Tilal” project as a symbol of Bahrain’s cultural evolution and architectural innovation.

He emphasised the superior quality and standards of the residential units within “Tilal”, predicting that the project will significantly enhance the kingdom’s residential landscape with its modern construction and design facilities aimed at fostering sustainable urban living.

Al Areen Holding Company managing director Shaikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa expressed profound gratitude to Shaikh Mohammed for his staunch support. He also acknowledged the invaluable backing of both governmental and private entities, particularly RERA, for their role in realising the Al Areen masterplan—a future hallmark of Bahrain’s economic and touristic prowess.

“We take immense pride in unveiling ‘Tilal’, a project that showcases the exceptional attributes of the modern Al Areen masterplan,” he said.

“It stands out as an elite residential choice, strategically located near the luxurious Raffles Al Areen Palace Hotel.”

He urged potential residents to seize the opportunity to make reservations at the City Centre Bahrain.

Speaking to Bahrain This Week on the sidelines of the launch held at the Raffles Al Areen, Shaikh Mohammed explained the topographical relevance of Tilal.

“Tilal is part of the Al Areen master plan, and we are keen on providing a different experience for residents at Al Areen,” he said.

“I know people are wondering what makes it different. Tilal means hill, and this project is on a hill overlooking the western coast of Bahrain, from where you can see the sunset. It is a truly different experience. This is not available everywhere; as we know, Bahrain is very, very flat. And we are very fortunate with the topography of the area. Also, obviously, with all the wildlife and nature around us, it gives clean air and assures safety for families,”

The project has the kingdom’s sustainability goals at its core, said Al Areen Holding Company chief executive Ahmed Khalifa Khalfan.

“Our neighbours are the Bahrain International Circuit and Exhibition World, and by connecting the dots, it is possible for people to live, work, and enjoy this beautiful location in the South,” said Mr Khalfan.

“With all of the Al Areen master plan itself, we are looking at sustainability very seriously because we have a national reserve—the Al Areen Wild Life Park. Because we are connected to the natural wildlife reserve, we need to make sure that we are continuing the sustainability vision and making sure that this place is here to stay. So these concepts were part of it from a design stage, and we make sure that the look and feel as well as the actuality of sustainability are met.”