Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons successfully concluded its annual internship program

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) concluded its annual internship program, the interns were from various universities and were provided on-the-job training in various divisions of the company based on their educational qualifications.

To commemorate the conclusion of this year’s internship program, Alok Gupta – Chief Executive Officer at YKA, Sonu Duggal – Group HR & TQM Manager, along with officials from YKA, met with the interns to discuss how their learning journey has been and what career aspirations they have developed through their on-the-job training in the different departments of YKA.

The interns were grateful to the YKA management for providing such opportunities and workplace exposure.