39 C
Manama
ePaper
HomePR This WeekY.K. Almoayyed & Sons successfully concluded its annual internship program

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons successfully concluded its annual internship program

By Media Desk
Last Updated:
Follow Bahrain This Week on Google News
Internship Program 2023
- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) concluded its annual internship program, the interns were from various universities and were provided on-the-job training in various divisions of the company based on their educational qualifications.

To commemorate the conclusion of this year’s internship program, Alok Gupta – Chief Executive Officer at YKA, Sonu Duggal – Group HR & TQM Manager, along with officials from YKA, met with the interns to discuss how their learning journey has been and what career aspirations they have developed through their on-the-job training in the different departments of YKA.

The interns were grateful to the YKA management for providing such opportunities and workplace exposure.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Trending Now

Latest News

Bahrain This Week is the Middle East's first fully Augmented weekly paper with rich content of interest to all age groups readers.

Quick Access

Company Info

Social Networks

Bahrain This Week © GO ALIVE MEDIA | Developed by InfoPhilic