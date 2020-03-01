Adventure seekers around the region gathered for the annual Spartan race in Bahrain. This year’s Spartan edition taking place in the primely located Al Areen Development Project, a growing destination for sports, leisure and tourism. Under the Patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser Bin Hamad Foundation, GFH Financial Group (GFH) and Al Areen Investment Company brought to the Kingdom not only the first ever Trifecta Weekend to be hosted in Bahrain, but the first 2020 Spartan Trifecta event in the world.

A race that has grown in popularity amongst Bahrainis. More than 3,250 participants, both new and seasoned, and over 6,000 attendees enjoyed the scenes across the 2,000,000 sq/m desert oasis. Taking in the awe-inspiring beauty of the stark desert panorama offered by Al Areen, the destination partner. Al Areen also houses the Lost Paradise of Dilmun (LPOD) waterpark, ranked no. 11 World’s Best Water Park and destination. Boasting the largest wave pool in the Middle East, over 25 slides, swimming pools and an interactive kid’s play area equipped with 10 pint-sized slides and tipping buckets.

During a panel discussion hosted to launch the event at the Al Areen Palace and Spa, His Excellency Mr. Ayman AlMoayad, Minister of Youth and Sport Affairs, said.

“As a leading regional centre for sport, the Kingdom of Bahrain is pleased to be hosting this landmark global event. In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we continue to sustainably build Bahrain’s position and competitive edge on the international sporting stage. Benefiting our youth, community and economy.”

“Promoting and fostering an environment that raises awareness of and creates opportunities for youth and athletic development. This is a key national objective for the Kingdom of Bahrain. We’re excited to see this important global race brought to the Kingdom. We’re proud to lend our support to making it a great success for the organizers, sponsors and the many participants it will attract from within the Kingdom and from abroad.” added His Excellency Mohammed Al Nusuf, Secretary General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

Mr. Abdulrahman Askar, Assistant Secretary General of Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, further noted.

“We are pleased to have welcomed Spartans from around the world and here from the region and the Kingdom to this exciting race. A first of its kind globally, Bahrain continues to help support and pioneer new and innovative platforms for promoting health & sports. Opportunities to develop, attract and advance healthy competitions in the Kingdom.”

Dr. Essa Faqeeh, CEO of Al Areen Investment Company, commented.

“We’re delighted to be the main sponsors this year for the Spartan race in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Hosting this exciting event at our Al Areen development project. We continue to focus on promoting the development of sport in the Kingdom. Our own unique lifestyle developments throughout Bahrain, which can serve as world-class sports tourism venues. Helping to attract visitors and athletes from around the world to Bahrain. We are redoubling our efforts and will step it up through sponsorships and events like the Spartan Race. In order to enhance awareness of and participation in lifestyle and health-focused competitions. As a way of drawing visitors and investment to the Kingdom.”

As part of the panel, Joe De Sena, Founder & CEO of Spartan race, made his first ever visit to the Kingdom to make a special announcement. “There is an amazing community of Spartans that I have seen here. Now, I understand why Spartan Arabia was so adamant about having the first Trifecta Weekend of the World for 2020 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The race is designed for individuals of all ages and abilities with multiple distances held. Allowing participants at every level to begin their journey to becoming a Spartan. This included a 5K Spartan Sprint, a 10K Spartan Super and a 21K Spartan Beast for adults. Spartan Kids races ranges from 800m-3200m for young athletes between the ages 4-14 years.