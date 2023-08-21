The Bahraini athletes received praise for their outstanding performances

- Advertisement -

Bahraini athletes who won medals at the 15th Arab Sports Games and the Special Olympics World Games 2023 were lauded for their brilliant performances.

The Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First deputy chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) chairman, and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) president, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, met with the Bahraini athletesazss and officials at Al Wadi Palace in Riffa. During the 15th Arab Sports Games held in Algeria, Bahrain achieved its best historical result, securing 44 medals, including 20 gold, 12 silver, and 12 bronze.

The Paralympians achieved significant success during the Special Olympics World Games 2023 held in Berlin, obtaining a total of 11 medals. Shaikh Khalid praised the achievements of the Bahraini champions at the Arab Games and also paid tribute to Bahraini Paralympic athletes for their outstanding accomplishments during the Special Olympics.

The landmark achievements of Bahraini athletes at the two international sporting events reflect the steady progress of Bahraini sport thanks to the care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as the interest of His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and SCYS chairman, said Shaikh Khalid.

- Advertisement -

BOC deputy president Shaikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain Paralympic Committee (BPC) president Shaikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa, GSA chief executive Dr Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, BOC Secretary-General Fares Mustafa Al Kooheji, and several sports federations’ presidents were also present at the meeting.

Mr Al Kooheji expressed pride in the outstanding achievements of Bahraini athletes at the Arab Games and the leadership’s constant support for Team Bahrain. He mentioned that BOC, led by Shaikh Khalid, will continue to achieve more successes in upcoming competitions, including the 19th Asian Games hosted by China in September. The BOC Secretary-General presented Shaikh Khalid with a commemorative plaque listing Bahraini medal winners at the 15th Arab Games.